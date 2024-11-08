AIXI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Xiao-I Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIXI).

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – July 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders' non-compliance with Circular 37 Registration, including the Company's inability to use Offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (2) Xiao-I failed to comply with GAAP in preparing its financial statements; (3) Defendants overstated Xiao-I's efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company's financial controls; (4) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (5) Xiao-I downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company's business and financial results; (6) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; (7) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

[email protected]

www.frankcruzlaw.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles