Aixia Secures Significant Order for Advanced AI Data Center Solution, Valued at SEK 19.1 Million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aixia Receives Significant Order for Advanced Data Center Solution for AI from Leading Software Company in the Automotive Sector.

Aixia AB, a leading player in advanced AI/IT solutions, announced today that the company has received a new significant order from an existing customer, a prominent company in software development in the automotive sector. The customer is investing in an advanced data center solution for artificial intelligence (AI). The initial order value is SEK 19.1 million, and the solution delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

This comprehensive solution is designed to meet the high-performance demands required for modern AI applications in the automotive industry, representing an important step forward for both the customer and Aixia.

"We are very proud to once again gain the trust of one of our most important customers and see this as a testament to our ability to deliver high-quality and innovative solutions," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia. "This order also underscores the market's increasing awareness and need to invest in AI to strengthen and maintain their competitiveness."

About Aixia:

Aixia, headquartered in Mölndal, in Greater Gothenburg, is a leading player in AI. Since its start in 2007, Aixia have specialized in delivering innovative AI/IT solutions and applied AI, as well as services within data centers, IT security, operations, and hosting. With a team consisting of over 40 specialists, Aixia aim to optimize and protect AI and IT environments for Aixia's more than 120 clients spread across Scandinavia.

Aixia offer tailor-made solutions within AI, from the development of AI models to the implementation of complex AI systems and applied AI. Through close collaboration with carefully selected partners, Aixia create value and ensure that the company´s clients' investments are future- proof. Aixia's commitment to technical expertise and customer-oriented servicemakes us a reliable partner in company´s digital transformation. Aixia's business philosophy is based on the belief that technology should be profitable, relevant, and timely. With a forward-thinking approach, the company´s constantly adapt to new technological advance ments to meet tomorrow's challenges with efficient and secure AI/IT solutions.

