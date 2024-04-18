AIxMed and CorePlus Partner to study a Urine Cytology Workflow Solution

Providers of digital cytology scanning and AI software to create workflow solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxMed, innovators and providers of an AI-powered computational platform for cytology applications, and CorePlus a leader in precision pathology have entered into an agreement to conduct a pilot study applying the AIxMed's AI algorithm to test a workflow solution for urine cytology.

AIxMed's experience in cytology software and analysis, combined with CorePlus' experience in integrating digital and AI solutions into their day-to-day pathology workflow will come together to provide an end-to-end solution for research-use only urine cytology analysis.

"Both AIxMed and CorePlus have demonstrated our commitment to enhancing urine cytology workflow efficiencies utilizing the tools of digital cytology, so joining forces to demonstrate a new digital urine cytology platform together is a natural fit," said Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed.

Due to the shortage of cytologists and the manual nature of cell characterization, cytology needs new tools to improve workflow and provide quantitative and qualitative information. AI-powered computational tools have the potential to deliver these insights and allow a more efficient and precise process with the existing workforce.

"Being able to rapidly image slides with our in-house scanner for cytology, and then characterize cells with an AI-powered computational platform will save time, improve accuracy, and greatly aid research in the battle against bladder cancer," said Mariano de Socarraz, Founder and CEO of CorePlus.

About AIxMed

Founded in 2018, AIxMed is creating a roadmap to transforming cancer diagnosis and monitoring through our smart computational cytology platform. This solution simplifies clinical workflows and richly strengthens the quality of healthcare by aiding critical decision support during clinical diagnosis and monitoring. To learn more visit www.aixmed.com.

About CorePlus

CorePlus Servicios Clinicos y Patologicos, LLC is a privately held precision pathology company headquartered in Carolina, Puerto Rico. CorePlus is a high complexity CLIA certified laboratory, our mission is to bring the latest advancements in medical technology and clinical procedures to evaluate, diagnose, and treat various medical conditions through the expertise of our highly specialized pathologists. The CorePlus team, comprised of pathologists and scientists, has become the first in the United States and the Americas to implement AI based tools in digital pathology for primary diagnosis. To learn more visit www.corepluspr.com.

