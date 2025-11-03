AIxMed and PathNet Partnership: Advancing Digital Pathology with AI-Powered Urine Cytology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduction

AIxMed, a recognized innovator in AI diagnostics for urine cytology, and PathNet, a leading diagnostic laboratory, announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance PathNet's digital pathology platform by integrating AIxMed's specialized AIxURO™ technology, enriching the advanced diagnostic tools already available in PathNet's laboratory ecosystem.

AIxURO Technology Integration

AIxMed's AIxURO™ solution is specifically developed to assist in the analysis of non-invasive urine cytology specimens. Its primary goal is to improve both diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in the assessment of bladder cancer. The AIxURO™ software is capable of accurately identifying suspicious and atypical cells from urine samples, utilizing The Paris System (TPS) for Reporting Urinary Cytology. These capabilities are designed to support clinical decision-making, potentially reducing the need for invasive procedures such as cystoscopies, increasing patient compliance, and promoting more cost-effective healthcare delivery.

Statements from Leadership

Jason Camilletti, CEO of PathNet, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are pleased to partner with AIxMed and add their expertise in urine cytology to our growing portfolio of digital solutions. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to patient care by integrating valuable capabilities that meet the specific needs of our diverse customer base and enhance diagnostic pathways."

Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed, also commented on the collaboration: "We recognize PathNet as a laboratory leader in urine cytology diagnostics. We are excited to provide an integrated and tested solution within their workflow, allowing PathNet to triage their cases, improve their QC, and make their work more efficient."

For further information or to request a demonstration of these solutions, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.PathNetLab.com or www.aixmed.com.

About AIxMed

Founded in 2018, AIxMed is dedicated to transforming cancer diagnosis and monitoring through its computational cytology platform. The company digitizes 3D cytology samples rapidly and extracts clinical insights to improve patient care. Its flagship application, AIxURO™, aids in bladder cancer diagnosis using The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS). Currently, AIxURO™ is available as a Research Use Only (RUO) application. More information can be found at AIxMed.com.

About PathNet

PathNet is a digital pathology laboratory moving pathology forward with turnkey digital and business solutions. As a practice, we are committed to leveraging the latest and best technology to provide superior patient care. We employ digital solutions in our lab that reach beyond the pathologist and into clinic workflows. Our efficiencies in the laboratory setting bring faster tissue processing, improved turnaround times, and detailed results, providing personalized care and treatment for each patient. To learn more about PathNet and our solutions, visit pathnetlab.com

