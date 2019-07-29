AixSwiss' Nupure: Probiotics May Address Variety of Ailments

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Probiotics are not just for your gut health.

Although popular for your gut health and digestive problems, research keeps coming out to suggest that probiotics may be the key to a variety of health issues.

"It is important to educate consumers about the role probiotics play in your overall health," said Joerg Paule, CEO of AixSwiss B.V, a leading European nutritional company that markets probiotic supplements for adults and children:

Nupure Probiflor, which has 11 different bacterial types and 20 billion active cultures per capsule, provides essential probiotics for optimal digestive support.

Probipure Junior, a similar product, which has been designed for the needs of children.

"Having the right balance of good bacteria in your gut may be able to ward off various diseases. Too much or too little bacteria or too much of the bad bacteria versus good bacteria can lead to health problems," Paule added.

"Now, research suggests that probiotic supplements may help with certain mental health conditions, keep your heart healthy, and boost your immune system," Paule said.

These potential health benefits are in addition to the reasons people have been using probiotics. Harvard Health Publishing reports that probiotics may aid digestion and maintain gut health in the following areas:

diarrhea

irritable bowel syndrome

ulcerative colitis

Crohn's disease

H. pylori (the cause of ulcers)

vaginal infections

urinary tract infections

recurrence of bladder cancer

infection of the digestive tract

eczema in children.

Probiotics are living microorganisms, which may improve or restore the body's gut flora when consumed. The good bacteria in the gut work with your immune system to battle disease-causing bacteria. The gut flora, or bacteria, helps provide the body with needed vitamins and other nutrients.

AixSwiss's Nupure probiotics include three specific types of bacteria strains to help create equilibrium of your gut flora:

Lactobacillus are lactic acid bacteria that are naturally found in the intestine and may help with digestion by breaking down sugar molecules.

Bifidobacterium strains digest glucose by fermenting lactic acid, facilitate food absorption in the intestine, and enhance the immune system.

Streptococcus thermophiles may prevent lactose intolerance by breaking down lactose. It also may stimulate bowel movement and support the immune system.

"The research shows that the right balance of bacteria in your digestive system plays a key role in your overall health," Paule said. "As we like to say, good health starts in your gut."

For more information on AixSwiss, visit www.nupure.net , and follow on Facebook .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.