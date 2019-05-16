AixSwiss Promotes Physical Fitness During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aix Swiss B.V., the developers of Nupure probiotics for adults and children, urges everyone to use National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May as motivation to get fit.

This month serves as a reminder that physical activity, such as walking, biking or jogging, is good for everyone's health. That is why the company is spreading the word that getting active is a good step to getting fit.

AixSwiss's two flagship products are Nupure Probiflor, with its 11 different bacterial types and 20 billion active cultures per capsule providing essential probiotics for optimal digestive support, and Probipure Junior, which has been designed for the needs of children.

"As a health and wellness company, we understand that there are many decisions people can make to get on the road to a better life," said Joerg Paule, CEO of AixSwiss B.V. "We know that digestive tract health is an important first step toward long-term vitality just as making sure you are physically active will help you stay fit."

Good health begins in the gut. In fact, Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, suggested more than two millennia ago that all illnesses got their start there.

Hippocrates may have been overstating the case but recent research suggests that many chronic metabolic conditions are caused by gut inflammation.

Additional research also indicates that healthy gut bacteria is not only good for your gastrointestinal system, but it may also have a far-reaching impact on your overall wellbeing. The latest findings show that intestines filled with good, friendly bacteria may help if you have rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease or a weakened immune system.

"You have to be committed to your health. Getting physically active several times a week is good for you," Paule said. "Making sure your gut has the right balance of good bacteria is also important to keep you feeling your best."

