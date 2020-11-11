Aiya Matcha Launches Its Newest Product, Sweetened Matcha To Go

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can say goodbye to overpriced Matcha lattes and hello to café- inspired beverages made in the comfort of one's home. Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha), the world's largest producer of premium Matcha green tea for over 130 years, recently launched its newest Matcha product, Sweetened Matcha To Go.

Sweetened Matcha To Go - stick pack & frother Introducing Sweetened Matcha To Go

Sweetened Matcha To Go is a sweet, delicate blend of Aiya's Culinary Grade Matcha and pure cane sugar. Each box contains 8 easy-tear stick packets. To prepare a café- inspired Matcha latte, pour the contents of 1 Sweetened Matcha To Go stick in a tall glass filled with 8 ounces of a dairy or non-dairy hot or cold milk. Stir and enjoy.

"Our goal was to create a consumer-friendly product that would be a healthy, convenient alternative to today's sugary beverages," says Fumi Sugita, President of Aiya America, Inc. "By providing tasty healthy treats in the market, we aim to reinforce Aiya's mission of sharing the overall goodness and versatility of Matcha."

Aiya's Sweetened Matcha To Go is available at select locations of Publix, H-E-B, and New Seasons Market. Customers can also find this product in Whole Foods Markets serving the Northern California, Southern Pacific, and Midwestern regions.

"We have received great feedback on Sweetened Matcha To Go and our entire line of Aiya Matcha products," says Nathan Effron, Retail Sales Manager of Aiya America, Inc. "The growth we have experienced as a brand over the past few years is consistent with the increased interest in Matcha worldwide, and we plan to launch in additional stores nationwide in the near future."

With Sweetened Matcha To Go, Aiya's customers can enjoy high-quality Matcha at a fraction of the price. The average cost of a Matcha latte from a coffee shop ranges from $4.00 to $6.00 per drink. Normally priced at around $7.99 per box, one can enjoy a single stick packet of Sweetened Matcha To Go for around $1.00.

Sweetened Matcha To Go is an extension of Aiya's popular Matcha To Go line, which features travel-friendly Matcha stick packets for those with an active lifestyle. The unsweetened version, Matcha To Go, is a mixture of Aiya's Ceremonial Grade Matcha and Non-GMO soluble fiber. Both products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free. Enjoy Matcha anytime, anywhere with these on-the-go stick packets.

For more information about Sweetened Matcha To Go or Aiya's other products, please visit www.aiya-america.com .

About Aiya America, Inc.

Aiya America, Inc. is the U.S. branch of Aiya Co. Ltd., the world's leading producer of Matcha, Founded in 1888, Aiya is headquartered in the city of Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, known as Japan's largest Matcha producing region. Known for its innovation, consistent quality, and safety, Aiya's mission is to share the goodness of Matcha through global education of its tradition, history, and science for good spirit and health. More information is available at www.aiya-america.com .

