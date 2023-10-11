AIZOTH to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at INFORMS Exhibition

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIZOTH, a respected leader in the field of operations research and analytics, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated INFORMS exhibition. Taking place at the esteemed Phoenix Convention Center from October 14-18, 2023, this exhibition serves as an invaluable platform for industry professionals to come together and exchange ideas.

As part of their engagement at the event, AIZOTH will be hosting a thought-provoking workshop on Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This workshop will provide attendees with an immersive opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of AIZOTH's cutting-edge solutions. To reserve a spot and find more details about this workshop, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official INFORMS exhibition website at https://meetings.informs.org/wordpress/phoenix2023/exhibitor-workshops/#aizoth.

In addition to the workshop, AIZOTH will conduct a technology tutorial on Tuesday, October 17, from 4:40 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. This tutorial will offer valuable insights into the practical applications and far-reaching benefits of AIZOTH's industry-leading solutions. To learn more about the benefits of AIZOTH's solutions, join the technology tutorial and secure a spot by visiting https://meetings.informs.org/wordpress/phoenix2023/technology-tutorials/#aizoth.

AIZOTH is thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with fellow professionals, share expertise, and contribute to the advancement of the OR and analytics community. Committed to driving innovation and excellence in the industry, AIZOTH looks forward to forging new partnerships and connections at the INFORMS exhibition.

To learn more about AIZOTH and its game-changing solutions, please visit their official website at www.aizoth.com.

About INFORMS:

INFORMS, short for the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences, is a distinguished professional organization dedicated to advancing operations research (OR) and analytics. This cutting-edge discipline leverages mathematical and analytical methods to optimize decision-making in complex scenarios across diverse areas, including supply chain management, data analysis, and decision modeling.

The INFORMS exhibition serves as a pivotal platform to facilitate connections, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge among researchers, practitioners, and educators within the OR and analytics community. Its diverse attendee base includes professionals from various backgrounds, spanning mathematics, engineering, economics, computer science, and management.

Contact Information

Farra Lanzer
[email protected]
970-541-3284

SOURCE AIZOTH

