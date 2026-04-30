AiZtech Labs Launches iSelfie BioSignals to Help Providers Improve Triage, Reduce Intake Friction, and Assess Patients Earlier

The iSelfie platform is grounded in six rigorous clinical validations across US, Canada and international markets, based on data from more than 5,000 human participants in controlled clinical settings. That validation work spans multiple applications of the iSelfie platform, including cardiovascular and respiratory use cases.

A lower-friction way to assess patients earlier

AiZtech Labs is entering the U.S. market at a time when health systems and care-delivery organizations are under pressure on three fronts: acute strain on nursing staff, the high cost of expanding traditional care models, and growing delays in access to care. In many settings, triage and intake still depend on scarce human resources, expensive equipment, and administrative steps that slow the path to clinical action.

AiZtech Labs is positioning iSelfie BioSignals as a lower-friction way for providers to gather clinically meaningful measurements using the device many patients already carry: the smartphone. Rather than requiring every front-end interaction to begin with a skilled human and a costly machine, AiZtech Labs sees a selfie-based interaction as part of a new clinical signals layer that can support earlier assessment, smarter prioritization, and more efficient use of clinical resources.

"For decades, access to clinical decision-making has been gated by a burdensome clinical signals layer: a system built on human-machine bottlenecks that clog care delivery, inflate costs, and restrict access," said Mohamed Sheta, co-founder and CEO of AiZtech Labs. "These bottlenecks create negative network effects across care delivery, from higher costs to delayed access and strained clinical teams. With iSelfie BioSignals, we are upgrading that clinical signals layer with a Vision AI infrastructure layer that is as simple as taking a selfie."

Why triage and intake need a better model

One of the clearest use cases emerging in the U.S. market is improving triage and nurse intake, especially in environments where providers must quickly determine who should be seen immediately and who can be routed to a lower-acuity or later care path. The need is becoming more urgent as health systems face staffing pressure, rising patient volumes, and growing demand for faster, more responsive front-end care experiences.

At the same time, many provider organizations remain dissatisfied with device-heavy approaches that can add friction around cost, hardware distribution, adherence, and repeated measurement. In approved settings, iSelfie BioSignals offers a lower-burden alternative that helps care teams assess people earlier and reduces the operational bottlenecks that can build up before a clinician ever begins treatment.

Validation, regulatory approval, and deployment in real healthcare settings

AiZtech Labs' U.S. launch is also grounded in clinical and operational work completed in Saudi Arabia. There, iSelfie BioSignals received regulatory approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for AI-powered camera-based measurement of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and calibrated blood pressure.

That work included a National Heart Center-led validation study involving more than 1,000 participants across leading hospitals in Saudi Arabia, followed by deployment during Hajj 2025 and subsequent operational use in Ministry of Health settings. Deployment data from one Ministry of Health hospital cluster showed an estimated 15.3 million SAR (US$4.8 million) in annual savings associated with iSelfie.

In the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Health Cluster, iSelfie was deployed before patient visits as part of the intake workflow across hospitals and clinics, where its readings were benchmarked against medical-grade ground-truth measurements. The deployment reduced the traditional intake workflow from 7 minutes to 2 minutes, helping reduce strain on nursing teams while improving patient throughput.

Early U.S. interest around triage, intake, and access

AiZtech Labs' recent participation at HIMSS 2026 reinforced the relevance of these use cases in the U.S. market, where AiZtech Labs generated early interest from more than 40 health systems and care organizations. That interest centered especially on settings where providers are seeking lower-friction alternatives to traditional device-based workflows and new ways to expand access to care beyond the traditional limits of the physical exam room.

AiZtech Labs plans to focus on partnerships with healthcare providers, population-health organizations, and care-delivery leaders seeking more scalable, lower-friction ways to support intake, triage, monitoring, and patient engagement at scale.

About AiZtech Labs

AiZtech Labs is the company behind iSelfie BioSignals, a smartphone platform built on vision-based AI that helps healthcare organizations detect digital biomarkers through low-friction camera interactions and apply those insights to workflows such as intake, triage, monitoring, and broader care delivery. AiZtech Labs is focused on reducing operational burden, improving access, and supporting earlier, more scalable care delivery across healthcare settings. To learn more, visit https://enterprise.iselfie.ai.

SOURCE AiZtech Labs Inc.