A.J. Alberts Offers PFAS-Focused Water Filtration Services

WOODBURY, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodbury, MN-based plumbing company, A.J. Alberts Plumbing , is proud to announce its water filtration offerings . With a particular focus on eliminating PFAS from local homes, A.J. Alberts is harnessing its 35+ years of experience to provide safe drinking water to residents in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

"As a Washington County resident for more than 25 years, I am fully aware of how important water quality is to our health," says Steve Grohn, owner of A.J. Alberts Plumbing. "That's why we offer free water tests and water conditioning solutions at every appointment. Roughly 40% of A.J. Alberts Plumbing's business is water conditioning related, including water softeners , carbon filters, reverse osmosis systems , iron filters, sediment filters and whole-home PFAS filters."

Minnesotans are increasingly concerned about their drinking water. With noteworthy water contaminations grabbing headlines, it's not hard to see why. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances , are the so-called "forever chemicals" used in everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam to water-repellent fabrics to cosmetic products. These cancer-causing substances were introduced into the water supply as early as the 1970s by local companies, especially 3M.

Groundwater contamination has spread across the eastern metro, covering more than 150 square miles and affecting the drinking water supplies of over 140,000 Minnesotans. The Cottage Grove, Oakdale, Lake Elmo, Hastings, and Woodbury areas are particularly hard-hit.

Because PFAS can leach into the body through skin and direct ingestion, it's important to filter your home's water. At A.J. Alberts, we've specialized in water quality and water filtration system installation for over 35 years . We install and maintain a range of products, including whole-home filtration systems, under-sink filtration systems, reverse osmosis systems, whole-home carbon filters, iron filters, and more. Our expert technicians can help residents find the option that's best for their homes.

About A.J. Alberts Plumbing

Since 1989, locally-owned A.J. Alberts has grown to serve residential customers across the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs , including western Wisconsin. A.J. Alberts is proud to have been named the Best Plumber in Woodbury, MN, in Woodbury Magazine's Best of Woodbury 2025 awards.

As a local water quality expert, we have decades of experience providing safe, clean, high-quality water to homeowners where it matters most. In addition, we offer a range of plumbing services, including drain cleaning, water softener installations, water line repair, and more. Schedule service online or call us at (651) 738-0580 for all your plumbing and water quality needs.

