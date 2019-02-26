AJ Bell Teams Up with Blue Prism for New Automation Push

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AJ Bell, one of the UK's largest investment platforms, has selected Blue Prism's market leading robotic process automation (RPA) software to increase operational efficiencies and enhance customer experiences. At the same time, the company is expanding its IT team, including the appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA software will enable AJ Bell to utilize digital workers (software robots) to automate labor-intensive and routine back office administration functions. This will reduce the risk of error, enhance the service customers receive and improve productivity, while ensuring compliance with regulations where necessary.

For example, a customer with a regular direct debit paying into their Individual Savings Account (ISA) can hit their subscription limit before the end of the tax year. If that happens the direct debit will be suspended for the rest of the tax year. This currently involves contacting the customer and manually suspending the direct debit. The digital worker can take over these routine tasks, thus reducing costs and importantly freeing up staff to do more value-added tasks that will be of greater value to the company and its customers.

In addition to the tie up with Blue Prism, AJ Bell is expanding its IT function as part of its continuing growth, with current expansion plans including the recruitment of 15 new roles in addition to the new CTO role.

The CTO will join AJ Bell's Executive Management Board, leading the development of the company's technology strategy and assuming responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the IT function.

Michael Summersgill, Chief Financial Officer at AJ Bell, comments:

"Robotics is a fascinating area that has the potential to automate processes that are important to ensure we deliver the right service to our customers but are currently quite labor-intensive. With the introduction of connected-RPA technology, we can get these tasks done quicker and with a reduced risk of error.

"Blue Prism's digital workers will be a great addition to our business, but it is important to understand that this is not about reducing staff numbers. The continued growth of our platform business means that we will need to continue to grow our workforce, in fact we are continually investing in our IT department and we are currently looking for a CTO to come in and lead the team through its next phase of growth."

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK with assets under administration of £44 billion and 204,000 customers (as at 31.12.2018).

We operate in both the advised and direct to consumer segments of the Platform market and our flagship platform propositions are AJ Bell Investcentre (adviser) and AJ Bell Youinvest (direct to consumer).

We offer SIPPs, ISAs and General Investment / Dealing Accounts. We aim to make it easy for our customers to invest by providing them with additional support in the form of various investment solutions and information. We offer a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

AJ Bell is headquartered in Manchester, UK.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,000 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

