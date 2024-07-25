AJ Capital Partners Announces Acquisition and Restoration of Iconic Coral Sands Hotel in Harbour Island

Renovations of the Bahamian Retreat are Underway, with Plans to Reopen in December 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Sands Hotel, a revered beachfront resort on Harbour Island, Bahamas, today announced it is embarking on an exciting transformation following new ownership. A multi-phased restoration is underway, initially focusing on revitalizing guest rooms and public spaces. The hyper-local design will ensure a comfortable yet sophisticated experience, all while maintaining the timeless charm that has made the resort a classic Caribbean destination since 1968.

Dynamic real estate and hospitality company AJ Capital Partners ("AJ") became the steward of Coral Sands earlier this year. Chorten Wangyel, a seasoned veteran of Harbour Island's hospitality industry, is at the helm as General Manager and will reopen the property in December 2024.

"Coral Sands has been an integral part of Harbour Island's rich history for over half a century. We are dedicated to preserving the property's unique character and charm, ensuring it remains an incredibly special and meaningful part of the island's fabric for generations to come," said Ben Weprin, CEO of AJ.

Reservations for stays beginning in December 2024 are now open. For more information on Coral Sands and to book a reservation, visit www.coralsands.com.

About Coral Sands Hotel

Coral Sands Hotel, a boutique haven for barefoot luxury since 1968, is located on the idyllic Bahamian shores of Harbour Island. This exquisite retreat offers an array of elegantly appointed spaces, including 24 guestrooms, six bungalows, eight cottages, three opulent four-bedroom residences, and two award-winning restaurants, all nestled along the iconic Pink Sand Beach. A short stroll from the charming Dunmore Town, Coral Sands is easily accessible from Nassau (20-minute flight) and Miami (50-minute flight), making it an ideal destination for discerning travelers seeking a sophisticated and serene Bahamian getaway.

About AJ Capital Partners

Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners is a vertically integrated, global real estate investment manager founded in 2008. The firm delivers transformative real estate by applying placemaking, inspired design, and hospitality principles to spaces overlooked or undervalued by traditional investment firms. The firm's current portfolio includes $5.3 billion of assets across 100+ properties and 50+ geographic markets. Learn more at www.ajcpt.com.

