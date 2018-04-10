AJ Cook and Neil Fallon Lend Their Voices to the Innocent Lives Foundation

Cook's decision to join the ILF as an ambassador came from realizing the prevalence of this issue. She said, "This is a real crisis we are facing in our world right now. Children are being groomed, victimized and exploited online and it's unacceptable. ILF is working hard to be part of the solution. To unmask these anonymous criminals and hand them over to law enforcement to be dealt with accordingly."

Additionally, Fallon when asked why he decided to join the board said, "Like many people, I found the idea of child predation horrific, and I didn't want to get close to it. It's repulsive. I spoke to my wife about it and this was her answer, 'Now that you have the chance to help, how can you not?' She was absolutely right. I just needed someone else to help verbalize what I already knew, but was too afraid to admit. Once that bridge was crossed, my reason for participating became crystal clear. I think humans should help other humans, especially the most vulnerable."

When asked how they go about their work, CEO, Chris Hadnagy stated, "The ILF creates dossiers of information about specific child predators and the crimes they commit against children. These dossiers are then handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies."

In a year, the ILF has made great progress including:

Producing over a dozen files for law enforcement

Working with federal law enforcement on three active cases

Assistance with two arrests

About the Innocent Lives Foundation

The ILF uses experts from around the globe to save children and stop the spread of child abuse material, which can include child pornography, child erotica, and content displaying any type of child abuse. They create technology and processes to combat child abuse material. They use this technology to assist law enforcement in bringing predators to justice.

