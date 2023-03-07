A.J. O'Connor Granted ICF Level 2 Coaching Education Accreditation; Unveils RESERO, an AJO Coaching Experience in Collaboration with Kaveh Naficy

AJO and the RESERO Program Granted International Coaching Federation (ICF) Accreditation; Opens Course Schedule and Applications for Fall 2023

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. O'Connor Associates (AJO), the company known for helping organizations succeed by helping people succeed, today unveils RESERO | An AJO Coaching Experience in collaboration with Kaveh Naficy, a renowned executive coach and transformational leader. Having met the rigorous accreditation standards and requirements of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the program was recently awarded Level 2 Coaching Education Accreditation. RESERO is a uniquely personal executive coaching experience designed to unlock a values-based approach to the discipline, while challenging participants to develop their ability to connect, changing their perspective and learning to be present in the NOW.

"At AJO, we see firsthand the unprecedented challenges and expectations leaders have to empower individuals and teams to support organizational growth and success," said Shannon O'Connor Bock, President, A.J. O'Connor Associates. "Never has there been a more intense need for skilled leadership coaches. We are fortunate to partner with Kaveh, one of the industry's most reflective and insightful leadership coaches, in the RESERO program where, together, we are helping the next generation of coaching leaders shape the destiny of their careers and the organizations they serve."

RESERO, in partnership with the experienced team of human resources and workplace leader experts at A.J. O'Connor, is a 132 total hours coach-specific education / training program that equips participants with the academic requirements mandated by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), which is the gold standard in the Coaching industry. Students who complete the requirements of this Level 2 program are eligible to apply for their credentials to become an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) or Professional Certified Coach (PCC).

RESERO embraces multidisciplinary approaches and practices to ensure that an authentic, safe and transformational presence is recognized by all students. Anchored by the ICF Core Competencies and Code of Ethics, participants learn by communicating, questioning and doing. Throughout the program, participants will tap into their own personal and professional experiences to share insights and unlock new ways of thinking.

"Latin for unlock, RESERO is to be free from restraint and open. We are empowering tomorrow's leadership coaches to unlock new ways of thinking, so they are prepared to help guide leaders to excel in the 21st century workplace," said Kaveh Naficy, Director of Education and Lead Instructor for RESERO. "Rooted in ICF principals, the RESERO program has been developed to give emerging leadership coaches the skills they need to address today's unrelenting pace of business change and evolution of people's values. Our program, by design, is interactive, inspiring and innovative while delivering the practical real-world instruction leadership coaches need to thrive."

RESERO is now accepting applications for its Fall 2023 program which begins August 30, 2023. The application deadline for the Fall 2023 program is August 9, 2023. To review the program curriculum, approach and pre-requisites to apply visit: ajoresero.com. To apply now visit: ajoresero.com/apply-now.

About RESERO

RESERO | An AJO Coaching Experience in collaboration with Kaveh Naficy, uses the ICF Core Competencies and Code of Ethics to create an experience that will challenge you to develop your ability to connect, change your perspective and learn to be present in the NOW. For more information visit: ajoresero.com.

About A.J. O'Connor Associates

A.J. O'Connor Associates (AJO) is a third-generation, family-owned specialty HR consulting firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in New Jersey. Anchored by core family values and a commitment to building strong, long-lasting partnerships, AJO approaches its work with the confidence and experience that comes with four decades in the business. Offering HR consulting, talent development, coaching and career transition services, AJO has impacted more than 25,000 careers for individuals in more than 20 countries. AJO is the company that helps organizations succeed by helping people succeed. For more information visit: ajoconnor.com.

