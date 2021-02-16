A.J. Perri Celebrates 50th Year in Business

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Perri, a leading provider of heating, cooling, and plumbing services to New Jersey homeowners, has announced that the company is celebrating its 50th year in business.

A.J. Perri is a fixture in its community, and its distinctive logo and fleet of more than 185 green trucks are familiar sights throughout much of the state. The company regularly supports local causes like the American Cancer Society and Habitat for Humanity, and through its ongoing AJP Cares program, A.J. Perri has donated thousands of dollars' worth of plumbing and heating equipment to deserving veterans in need. During the height of the pandemic last year, A.J. Perri made headlines for coordinating donations of masks, and for installing free equipment for healthcare heroes — including a nurse who went right back to work on the front lines after recovering from COVID-19. The company has remained active as a provider of essential services throughout the pandemic, working tirelessly to meet customer needs while putting rigorous measures in place to keep employees and homeowners safe and healthy.

A.J. Perri was founded in 1971 by Albert Perri, Sr. as a means to support his family. With only three employees serving a small local community, the company quickly gained a reputation for superior service and exceptional customer support. 50 years later, A.J. Perri employs 317 dedicated associates serving customers in 11 counties.

In 2014, A.J. Perri proudly announced its acquisition by American Residential Services, a leading network of plumbing and HVAC contractors throughout 24 states nationwide. And yet, the company is renowned for maintaining the community-focused, family-like culture that has been its hallmark for 50 years. In 2019, Albert Perri, Sr. was named the recipient of the NJBIZ ICON Honors award in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the New Jersey business community.

A.J. Perri is known for its years-long relationships with its loyal customers and longstanding employees. Among its veteran associates is Anthony Cosentino, an HVAC supervisor who has been with the company for nearly 30 years. When asked what sets A.J. Perri apart, Cosentino remarked, "It's rewarding to work with a company that always goes above and beyond to serve the customer, and to make sure they are satisfied." He also praised the company's commitment to progress and innovation. "In this trade, you never stop learning and improving. When it comes to the latest equipment, the best technology, and the top training programs, A.J. Perri has it down to a science."

"My career at A.J. Perri started when I was 17, as a part-time job with the company that did some work in my family's home," adds Aaron Usdan, an installation field supervisor who has been with the company more than 17 years. "Over the years, I've seen the company grow exponentially. We had about six install crews when I started, and now it's closer to 20. And yet, we give each customer the same time, respect, and individual attention as when we were a much smaller company."

Neal Polycandriotis, who has been with A.J. Perri for 12 years and in the business for more than 33, agrees that A.J. Perri has maintained a small-company feel. "I know every single technician, plumber, and installer," he says. "I know many of their families, their back-stories. Same goes for a lot of our customers who have been with us for years. You don't really see that in the big corporate world."

"From humble beginnings, A.J. Perri has truly exemplified the classic business success story," says Christian Dunning, the company's general manager. "We're proud to celebrate this milestone, and we look forward to serving our neighborhoods and communities for many more years to come."

AJ Perri proudly services New Jersey homeowners and businesses, providing service in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and indoor air quality systems in 11 New Jersey counties. The company is part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter (www.ars.com) contractor network. To learn more, visit www.ajperri.com.

