AJ Thomas Joins The BR Companies as President of Healthcare Development

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BR Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of AJ Thomas as President of Healthcare Development. With over two decades of experience in healthcare architecture, AJ brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

AJ Thomas joins The BR Companies to lead healthcare development Post this From Left to Right: Ryan Sullivan - Chief Development Officer, Ajith 'AJ' Thomas - President of Healthcare Development, Juan Baños - CEO - The BR Companies, Gary Pellant - President - The BR Companies

Prior to joining The BR Companies, AJ served as the Healthcare Market Sector Leader at Corgan, where he played an instrumental role in the growth and thought leadership of the firm's national healthcare practice. Based in Phoenix, he oversaw key projects, fostered client engagement, and spearheaded innovative initiatives that advanced the healthcare sector.

AJ's career is marked by a comprehensive background in architectural planning and design, with a focus on hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, and specialty centers of excellence. His work spans both the U.S. and international markets, showcasing his versatility and deep understanding of the complexities of healthcare environments. AJ holds a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and is licensed in multiple states, including Arizona, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, and Minnesota. He also holds certifications in sustainability and evidence-based design (LEED AP BD+C, EDAC) and is board-certified in healthcare architecture (ACHA).

"Joining The BR Companies is more than just stepping into a new role—it's embracing a mission-driven organization that stands firm on core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence. I am thrilled to be part of a team where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives, and every challenge is seen as an opportunity for growth. The BR Companies' commitment to driving impactful results and fostering a culture that encourages creativity and collaboration deeply resonates with my own professional values. I look forward to contributing to our shared vision and helping to propel the organization to new heights," quoted AJ Thomas.

Recognized as one of Arizona's top architectural leaders in 2021, 2023, and 2024, AJ is a passionate advocate for the intersection of healthcare design and its impact on delivery and outcomes. He frequently shares his insights as a speaker at industry forums and contributes to the advancement of the profession through his active involvement in nonprofit and professional boards. He currently serves as President of Arizona Healthcare Executives, a local chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives with over 800 members.

Ryan Sullivan, Chief Development Officer of The BR Companies, commented, "We are excited for AJ to join BR to lead our growing healthcare development initiatives. Healthcare development is a core focus for BR Real Estate Development's growth, and AJ's high-caliber leadership experience delivers the authority and know-how that will result in successful outcomes for BR and our investment and operating partners."

In his new role at The BR Companies, AJ will lead the firm's healthcare development initiatives, leveraging his extensive experience and vision to further enhance the company's portfolio of healthcare properties.

"We are privileged to welcome AJ to The BR family. As we strategically expand our business, it is seasoned professionals like AJ who fortify our organization's standing in the middle market. His alignment with our culture and entrepreneurial ethos will undoubtedly contribute to our collective success," said Juan J. Banos, CEO of The BR Companies.

