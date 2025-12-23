AJAA and The Digital WOW Support Cadets at the 2025 Military Ball

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic JROTC Alumni Association (AJAA), along with The Digital WOW, announced its continued participation in the Atlantic JROTC Military Ball held on Friday, December 19th 2025. The event brings together current cadets, alumni, faculty, and guests in support of the long-running Atlantic JROTC program.

The Military Ball is the program's military-style version of prom. Cadets attend with a date and take part in an event built around military customs and traditions. For many younger cadets, this is a first look at a formal military ceremony. The event is always well attended, with hundreds of cadets, alumni, teachers, and guests present.

"Each year the AJAA looks to support the Atlantic JROTC program located at Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, FL. I am a graduate of the program, and one of the ways we offer support is by sponsoring an alumni table at the Military Ball. I enjoy the opportunity to meet with alumni in a mini reunion and relive memories from our younger years" — Louis Cordero, President, Atlantic JROTC Alumni Association (AJAA)

"It is always a pleasure for The Digital WOW to work with the AJAA and sponsor two tables, one for alumni and one for cadets in need. This gives alumni the chance to reconnect & network and gives cadets who need a helping hand to attend this prestigious and memorable event. We expect to continue to proudly support the unit year after year without exception, as we have done for the last several years." — Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net and Past President AJAA

About the Atlantic JROTC Alumni Association (AJAA)

The Atlantic JROTC Alumni Association connects former Atlantic Community High School Army JROTC cadets with each other and with the unit they once served. The association brings alumni together for networking, events, and continued support of the program. AJAA welcomes all former cadets, from the first class of 1985 to recent graduates, and membership is free.

