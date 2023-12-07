Ajax Health Establishes Cortex, a Comprehensive AFib Ablation Technology Company, with $90 Million Investment Led by KKR and Hellman & Friedman

News provided by

Cortex

07 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

Cortex's fully integrated solution will include advanced diagnostic and therapeutic pulsed field ablation catheters supported by innovative mapping technology.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajax Health announced today the formation and funding of Cortex, a medical technology company developing an integrated mapping and ablation solution suite for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 30 million patients worldwide. Cortex has raised $90 million in funding commitments led by KKR and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) with participation by other investors including AI Life Sciences, an affiliate of Access Industries.

Cortex brings together expert teams with complementary innovations in electrophysiology to accelerate the continued development and clinical validation of next-generation ablation solutions and differentiated AFib mapping technology. The fully integrated solution suite is designed to enable more precise therapy planning and delivery and optimize clinical outcomes and safety for AFib patients, while simplifying workflows and improving procedural efficiency.

"Cortex's vision is to enable more intelligent AFib treatment," said Duke Rohlen, CEO of Ajax Health and CEO of Cortex. "We are developing solutions that prioritize precision, simplicity, and efficiency to simultaneously improve patient outcomes and lower procedural cost."

Cortex is focused on developing diagnostic and pulsed field ablation catheters with a comprehensive mapping and navigation solution powered by Ablacon's innovative Electrographic Flow® (EGF) mapping technology. EGF mapping allows physicians to detect AFib sources and is designed to support personalized ablation therapy to potentially improve outcomes. The recently completed randomized, controlled FLOW-AF trial (NCT04473963) showed that EGF-guided treatment of AFib sources in persistent AFib patients improved freedom from AFib at one year post-ablation by 51% on an absolute basis compared with patients randomized to control, who received conventional pulmonary vein isolation therapy only. Ablacon's latest Ablamap® X mapping system is 510(k) cleared. Following on the favorable results of FLOW-AF, the company has launched the RESOLVE-AF trial (NCT05883631), a large, international, multi-center clinical trial to further evaluate benefits in AFib patients and support CE mark application. 

“Duke Rohlen and the Ajax team have cultivated an exceptional ecosystem of engineers and clinical experts with a clear plan to bring impactful new technology to clinical settings,” said Ali Satvat, Partner, Co-Head of Americas Health Care and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing strategic partnership with Duke and join with a strong investor group to support Cortex as it pursues improved outcomes for cardiac arrhythmia patients.”

KKR and H&F are investing in Cortex through the Cordis Accelerator, Cordis-X, which was established in 2021 as part of their investment in Cordis, a leading provider of cardiovascular and endovascular medical devices. KKR is investing additional capital in Cortex through its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II.

About Cortex
Cortex (CortexEP.com) is developing an advanced, seamlessly integrated, comprehensive platform for evaluating and treating AFib. The company has assembled a proven team of highly skilled and experienced engineers and clinical experts focused on bringing this innovative suite of technologies to market.

About Ajax Health
Ajax Health is a turnkey growth solution for commercial-stage medtech companies. The Ajax team draws on decades of experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors to create value for its strategic partners by developing product portfolios through novel business models and creative deal structures. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Austin.

SOURCE Cortex

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.