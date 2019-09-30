Ajax Health Raises $100 Million To Advance Innovations in MedTech

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajax Health announced today that it has raised $100 million to form Ajax 3. The capital will target investing in companies in the areas of medtech, healthcare services, and healthcare IT that focus on truly innovative approaches to addressing major issues in healthcare. HealthQuest Capital led the funding, with participation from Polaris Partners.

"Ajax represents a unique opportunity for HealthQuest to deploy capital at scale by investing in a platform where we have very strong conviction in the team," said Garheng Kong, MD, PhD, HealthQuest's founder and managing partner. "We are continuing to build a long-term partnership where our capital and network will complement Duke and the Ajax team's incredible operational acumen to catalyze innovative medical companies."

"We are excited about the progress of Ajax 2 companies and are thrilled to continue our partnership with Garheng and HealthQuest, as well as Polaris," said Duke Rohlen, Chairman and CEO of Ajax Health. "The HealthQuest team has been integral to the momentum Ajax 2 has built to date and we look forward to continuing to leverage its expertise to identify and execute on new opportunities for Ajax 3."

Ajax 3 follows the $100 million previously raised in April 2019 for Ajax 2.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, invest in, and scale disruptive technologies in the healthcare space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages, and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

SOURCE Ajax Health

Related Links

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ajaxhealth

