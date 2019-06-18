Ajax Health Raises an Additional $15 million, for a Total of More Than $100 million, to Close Out Ajax II

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajax Health announced today that it has raised an additional $15 million, closing out Ajax II at a total of more than $100 million. This is in addition to the $85 million previously announced in April 2019. A portion of the capital has already been deployed for investments in Ablacon Inc. and Cortica Inc. The remainder of the money raised will be used to strategically operate and expand additional, innovative medical device companies. HealthQuest Capital led the funding, with participation from Aisling Capital and Polaris Partners.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, invest in and scale disruptive technologies in the medical device space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Ablacon

Ablacon Inc. is a Wheat Ridge, CO-based company developing an advanced mapping system to guide the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the most common cardiac arrythmias. The company's system uses machine learning to precisely localize and characterize the sources of AFib and to guide targeted therapy by visualizing the Electrographic Flow within the cardiac chambers. The company's technology obtained a CE Mark in 2018 and is currently being used in Europe.

About Cortica

Cortica Inc. is a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. The company offers a comprehensive set of services through its integrated care model that incorporates therapies from neurophysiology, biochemistry, sensorimotor integration, communication, cognition and behavior. Cortica delivers its services in-clinic, in-home and via telehealth to empower families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results. Headquartered in San Diego, the company operates clinics throughout California serving global patients seeking a more advanced treatment for autism.

