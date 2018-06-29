Ajay Singh of Slayback Pharma wins Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in Life Sciences Category in New Jersey

Ajay has led Slayback from its inception days to its current position of strength. Earlier in 2016, Slayback had announced a big equity infusion by KKR, a large Global Private Equity Firm. The company today boasts a deep pipeline of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products including many first generics.

In his winning speech, Ajay said, "Winning this award in the Life Sciences category, that too in New Jersey, the center of gravity for global pharmaceutical innovation, is a great honor as well as a validation of the strides the Slayback team has made in its inspiring journey. I am truly humbled and grateful."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. It is the only competitive awards program in the world for entrepreneurs and leaders of high‐growth companies. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation and commitment to their businesses and communities.

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

