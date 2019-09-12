AJC Announces #ShowUpForShabbat on Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre Anniversary

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is urging people of all faiths to join with Jews in synagogues for Shabbat services on October 25 and 26, to demonstrate solidarity on the first anniversary of the massacre at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

#ShowUpForShabbat was initiated by AJC following the cold-blooded murder of 11 Jewish worshipers on October 27, 2018, during Saturday morning services. Exactly six months later, on April 27, the Chabad House in Poway, near San Diego, California, was attacked, leaving one Jew dead, also at a Shabbat service.

"The sanctity of Jewish houses of worship, the sense of American Jewish security, changed dramatically after these fatal terror attacks," said AJC CEO David Harris. "But the outpouring of support from political and religious leaders, as well as participation in #ShowUpForShabbat, was energizing, demonstrating Americans' determination to come together to fight hate, in this case hatred of Jews."

AJC's #ShowUpForShabbat initiative was the largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish community in American history. More than 250 million people engaged with the hashtag on Facebook and Twitter. Millions of people attended services at synagogues in the U.S. and abroad on Friday evening and Saturday morning, November 2-3.

"One year later, we wish to remember the victims of maniacal hatred and unite with people of good will in the struggle against rising antisemitism," said Harris.

There is a growing list of synagogues participating in #ShowUpForShabbat. AJC's 22 Regional Offices are reaching out to communal partners and government officials across the country to encourage participation on October 25-26.

"When our core values as a nation are tested by the attacks on Pittsburgh and Poway synagogues, and assaults on Jews elsewhere, we stand united with all who are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That's our America," said Harris.

Visit www.ajc.org/showupforshabbat for more information, and to learn how you can participate in #ShowUpForShabbat to honor the victims and raise our collective voice for a world free of antisemitism, hate, and bigotry.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

