AJC Applauds Appointment of Rashad Hussain to Head Office of International Religious Freedom

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) praised the Biden Administration for appointing today Rashad Hussain as United States Ambassador at-Large for International Religious Freedom. He will be the first Muslim to serve in this position.

"Rashad Hussain is an impressive advocate of freedom of religion or belief in challenging diplomatic contexts," said AJC CEO David Harris. "He is an ally in the global fight against antisemitism, including in his extensive engagement with the Muslim world, and an experienced advocate for building stronger Muslim-Jewish relations."

Hussain served as U.S. Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation under President Obama. He has been an active supporter of the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, co-convened by American Jewish Committee.

The Office of International Religious Freedom in the U.S. Department of State was created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

