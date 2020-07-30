AJC Applauds Spain's Adoption of Antisemitism Working Definition

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) praised Spain for adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

Announcement of the Spanish government decision came in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo and Isaac Benzaquén, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE). Calvo pointed out during the meeting that Spain unconditionally condemns antisemitism and "the Spanish State endorses" the IHRA definition.

The working definition was adopted unanimously by the IHRA's 31 member states in 2016. The European Parliament endorsed it in 2018, and last December the Council of the European Union adopted a declaration calling on Member States that had not yet done so to adopt the IHRA working definition. To date, with Spain, it has been endorsed by 23 European countries.

The IHRA definition is based on the 2005 European Monitoring Centre (EUMC) Working Definition. It offers a clear and comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial, and, of particular note, antisemitism as it relates to Israel.

For many years, AJC worked closely with the EUMC to develop the working definition, and has advocated for its adoption at the institutional, national and popular levels.

FCJE is an AJC international partner.

