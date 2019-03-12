AJC Central Europe Seeks Action on Anti-Semitic Newspaper in Polish Parliament

WARSAW, Poland, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC has called on the Polish government to condemn unequivocally the distribution of a blatantly anti-Semitic newspaper. Tylko Polska (Only Poland), a Polish language weekly newspaper, available across the country and at a kiosk in the Polish parliament, has a front-page story entitled "how to recognize a Jew."

"The distribution of Tylko Polska nationally is astonishing. That it is readily available on Polish government property is outrageous," said Agnieszka Markiewicz, Director of AJC Central Europe, based in Warsaw.

"Articles in Tylko Polska resemble anti-Semitic writings from the 1930s. Condemnation of this paper by the Speaker of the Sejm (Parliament), by other members of parliament, is imperative to make clear that there is no room for anti-Semitism in Poland."

