AJC Congratulates Archbishop Gómez on Election as USCCB President

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) congratulates Archbishop José H. Gómez on his election today as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). An immigrant from Mexico, Gómez will be the first Latino to head the USCCB.

"Archbishop Gómez has been an exemplary leader in advancing Catholic-Jewish relations in Los Angeles and across the nation," said Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC's Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations. "His election by fellow Roman Catholic bishops is a significant milestone in recognizing the growing importance of the Latino community in the U.S."

Appointed in 2011 as Archbishop of Los Angeles, the largest diocese in the country, Gómez has contributed significantly to the flourishing of Latino-Jewish relations and worked closely with the AJC Los Angeles Region.

In 2015, Archbishop Gómez, AJC, and the Martin Gang Institute for Intergroup Relations co-organized a community program in Los Angeles marking the 50th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate, a 1965 declaration leading to groundbreaking progress in the Vatican's relationship with the global Jewish community.

Over the past century AJC has spearheaded Catholic-Jewish relations, and has worked closely and cooperatively with the USCCB, the central address for Catholic interreligious outreach in the United States.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

