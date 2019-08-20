AJC Decries President Trump's Disparaging Comment on Jewish Political Affiliation

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) is outraged by President Trump's comments today criticizing American Jews who support and vote for Democratic candidates.

"I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat – I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," said Trump in the Oval Office.

AJC CEO David Harris said the president's comments are "shockingly divisive and unbecoming of the occupant of the highest elected office. American Jews – like all Americans – have a range of political views and policy priorities. His assessment of their knowledge or 'loyalty,' based on their party preference, is inappropriate, unwelcome, and downright dangerous."

AJC called on President Trump to stop such divisive rhetoric and to retract his disparaging remarks.

AJC is a strictly non-partisan advocacy organization and does not endorse candidates for political office.

