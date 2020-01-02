AJC #JewishandProud Day January 6 Responds to Antisemitism Spike

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a veritable epidemic of antisemitism, American Jewish Committee (AJC) is encouraging Jews of all denominations to participate in #JewishandProud Day on Monday, January 6.

"Enough is enough. We will not shy away from publicly displaying, celebrating our Jewish identity and faith," said AJC CEO David Harris.

The AJC #JewishandProud Day initiative comes amidst surging antisemitism in the U.S., with a series of violent attacks in December alone, and continuing antisemitic attacks across Europe.

In October, AJC, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, found in its landmark survey of American Jews that 31% avoid publicly wearing, carrying or displaying things that might help people identify them as Jews, and 25% avoid certain places, events, or situations at least some of the time out of concern for their safety or comfort as Jews.

"The most visible of our brethren, Jews who are easily identifiable because they proudly wear yarmulkes and traditional clothing, have become the number one targets, but if any Jew anywhere is attacked for being a Jew, we must all respond in total support and solidarity," said Harris. "With #JewishandProud we encourage all Jews, however one identifies Jewishly, to show that none of us will allow those who desire to threaten or harm us to triumph."

To participate in #JewishandProud, sign up at www.AJC.org/jewish-and-proud and print the #JewishandProud sign for public display and for photos to post on social media.

On January 6, all Jews in the U.S. and around the world are encouraged to:

Wear a kippah, a necklace with a Jewish symbol, a t-shirt written in Hebrew or anything else identifiably Jewish, and exhibit your Jewishness publicly and proudly.



Post a photo showing your Jewish pride on social media using the hashtag #JewishandProud. Include a sentence explaining why you are proud to be Jewish.



Hold up the #JewishandProud sign, and post a photo of yourself with the sign, ideally in an easily identifiable location, or add a caption to explain the background.



People who are not Jewish also are encouraged to participate, posting photos and comments in support of the Jewish community in this perilous time, and sharing on www.AJC.org/jewish-and-proud what they will be doing in 2020 to support the Jewish community.

AJC will highlight some of the most pride-filled and creative posts.

"At the beginning of this new year, new decade, let's commit to standing together, as Jews, and declare that we are proud to be Jewish," said Harris.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

