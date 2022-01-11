AJC Logistics Announces New AJC Freight Solutions Brand

AJC Logistics announces new brand, AJC Freight Solutions Tweet this

AJC Freight Solutions is led by Chris Swartz, Vice President of the AJC Group and Managing Director, AJC Logistics; Randolph Page, General Manager, USEC Jones Act and NVOCC; and Dave Wire, General Manager, Trucking. Together this management team brings more than 95 years of collective industry experience. Long-term team members and existing relationships with shippers and carriers will continue to solve logistics and transportation issues for AJC Freight Solutions customers.

In announcing AJC Freight Solutions, Swartz said, "This is a significant evolution for our company. Internally, our transportation and logistics professionals will be better able to focus on delivering creative and innovative supply chain solutions to our customers. And our customers will benefit from our combined relationships and pricing power across the U.S. and around the world."

Trucking services include expertise in refrigerated and dry van freight, drayage and intermodal, expedited freight, flatbed transportation, and drop trailer logistics.

International shippers are able to use AJC Freight Solutions experience and global relationships to handle everything from booking cargo to and from the U.S. via global ports, extensive brokerage services and specific expertise in Latin America.

In addition to AJC Freight Solutions, other brands within AJC Logistics include Eagle Logistics Systems providing freight to and from Puerto Rico via a state-of-the-art warehouse in Jacksonville, FL. And on the USWC, SeaWide Express handles freight of all kinds to and from Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.

For more information visit: ajcfreight.com, ajclogistics.com and ajcgroup.com.

