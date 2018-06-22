AJC Mourns Death of Charles Krauthammer

"Charles Krauthammer's trenchant analyses of critical international issues, including his eloquent defense of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, were hallmarks of his remarkable writings, speeches, and media appearances," said AJC CEO David Harris. "He was a consistent and highly respected voice of conscience and integrity."

The AJC award was presented to Krauthammer at the organization's annual Global Forum in Washington, D.C.

"You exemplify the highest standards of journalism, the principles of a free press, and profound commitment to Jewish well-being," said AJC Honorary President Bruce M. Ramer, who presented the award. "You are a most worthy recipient of this award because of the tremendous contributions you have made to public understanding of the major issues affecting Israel, the Jewish people, and America. Your columns have presented significant analysis and opinion on Israel, the peace process, and the Middle East, as well as on anti-Semitism."

Krauthammer, in his acceptance remarks before a global audience, did not mince words in criticizing what he called Europe's "incredible, almost irrational, hostility to Israel." He blamed the attitude of European leaders towards Israel on anti-Semitism.

"The new leaders in Europe, having felt themselves not responsible for the Holocaust, and having given that period of shame and quiet its due, have resorted to the norm, and the norm, as we know, is millennial hatred of Jews," said Krauthammer. "There is no other way to explain the monomaniacal, obsessive criticism of Israel and the interest in the Palestinian cause that you'll find in Europe. A whole continent, faced with a suffering world, expends this unbelievable attention both at home and abroad, in the UN and elsewhere, on trying to disarm, disable, and weaken the only Jewish state on the planet. It is a disgrace, and, I must say, that as an American, I am proud that we have not only not participated in that disgrace, but we have actively opposed it."

Krauthammer was a regular columnist for The Washington Post, Time magazine, The New Republic, and The Weekly Standard. His syndicated column eventually appeared in over 125 newspapers around the world.

He also was an outstanding example of courageous triumph over unimaginable adversity. In his first year of medical school, a diving accident left him paralyzed from the neck down for the rest of his life. Nevertheless, he completed medical school and a residency in psychiatry, and did pioneering research into bipolar disorder, before becoming one of the most highly-regarded political commentators and public intellectuals on the American scene.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajc-mourns-death-of-charles-krauthammer-300670706.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

