AJC Mourns Shoshana Cardin

"Shoshana Cardin was a natural leader of the Jewish people at a critical time in our history," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Her wisdom, resolve and political skill played a critical role in the liberation of Soviet Jewry, helped shape the post-Cold War contours of the U.S.-Israel relationship, reinforced the indelible bond between American Jews and Israel, and strengthened the fabric and fiber of Jewish life in the U.S."

She served as Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, President of the Council of Jewish Federations, Chair of the National Conference on Soviet Jewry, and held significant positions in many other local and national Jewish organizations. At AJC, Cardin served on the AJC Board of Governors from 1991 – 2012, and on the global Jewish advocacy organization's Contemporary Jewish Life steering committee.

"When Shoshana Cardin spoke, everyone in the room – presidents, prime ministers, members of Congress, fellow Jewish activists, interreligious partners – listened, and was moved," said Harris. "Facing momentous challenges, making vital decisions, for the Jewish community, you always wanted Shoshana on your side."

