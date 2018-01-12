AJC on President Trump's Approach to Iran

"Iranian leaders, including those the West consider 'moderates,' have detained thousands of protesters and killed at least 21, in addition to abusing, on a daily basis, the human rights of Iranian citizens," said Harris. "The so-called moderates continue to support Iran's destabilizing, violent activities in Syria and Yemen, and threaten Israel by underwriting Hamas and Hezbollah."

As AJC stated in October, following President Trump's decision to decertify Iran with respect to the JCPOA in response to its egregious behavior in many spheres, "it is absolutely essential that the Administration, Congress, and our key allies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia work as collaboratively as possible on the Iran threat."

For AJC, the heart of the matter is addressing key issues that were not adequately covered, if at all, by the original agreement. This was why AJC opposed the JCPOA in 2015. Specifically: (a) Iran's ballistic missile development, which continues aggressively and menacingly; (b) the sunset clause in the JCPOA, which provides a pathway to the nuclear bomb no later than 2030, if not sooner; (c) weaknesses in the inspection regime that leave Iranian military sites totally off-limits; and (d) Iran's regional ambitions and support for violence and repression.

Harris urged the international community to work toward ensuring that Iran does not flaunt the spirit of the JCPOA, clandestinely work around it, drive a wedge among allies, or, exploiting the flaws in the original deal, follow the long-term glide path to nuclear status that it was essentially, and tragically, granted in 2015.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajc-on-president-trumps-approach-to-iran-300582117.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

