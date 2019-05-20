AJC Outraged by Attempt to Burn Down Chicago Synagogue

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC Chicago is outraged by the attempted arson attack on a synagogue over the weekend.

"The willful effort to attack a house of worship, to try to burn it down, is a chilling reminder, at a time of rising anti-Semitism in the United States, of the vulnerability of synagogues and other Jewish institutions," said Laurence A. Bolotin, Director of AJC Chicago. "Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the Anshe Sholom B'nai Israel Congregation was not damaged, but this incident demonstrates yet again the need for vigilance by the Jewish community and law enforcement."

Bolotin expressed deep appreciation for "the quick response of the Chicago Police Department to investigate anti-Semitic incidents." Law enforcement reported that two attempts were made late Saturday night to ignite the synagogue, and that in another incident the windows of cars parked outside several Chicago synagogues were smashed.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee