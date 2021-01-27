AJC Praises FC Bayern Munich For Adopting IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

BERLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) Berlin welcomes FC Bayern Munich's adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Today's announcement coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We warmly welcome this decision by FC Bayern Munich, the nationally and internationally renowned German soccer club, to take a clear stance against antisemitism," said Dr. Remko Leemhuis, Director of AJC Berlin.

"Soccer clubs have great influence in German society. FC Bayern has long been known for its commitment to combating antisemitism, and is a role model in professional sports. Other amateur and professional clubs should follow FC Bayern Munich's example and, together, send a clear message against antisemitism in sports and elsewhere throughout Germany."

The working definition was adopted unanimously by the IHRA's 31 member states in 2016. It has been endorsed by 24 European countries, including Germany.

The IHRA definition is based on the 2005 European Monitoring Centre (EUMC) Working Definition. It offers a clear and comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial, and, of particular note, antisemitism as it relates to Israel.

For many years, AJC worked closely with the EUMC to develop the working definition, and has advocated for its adoption at the institutional, national, and popular levels.

