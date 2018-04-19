AJC thanked Senator Orrin Hatch, former chair of the Judiciary Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Diane Feinstein for their leadership in shepherding the legislation to its unanimous adoption.

According to the latest FBI report, hate crimes increased by 4.6 percent in 2016 compared to 2015. Anti-Jewish incidents continue to account for the majority of religious-based hate crimes, while incidents targeting Muslims rose nearly 20 percent over 2015.

The new legislation builds on the Church Arson Prevention Act of 1996, expanding it to include religiously-affiliated institutions, such as schools and community centers, in addition to houses of worship. It clarifies that threats against, as well as acts that result in damage or destruction of religious institutions property are covered.

"Freedom to exercise religion, to practice one's faith unhindered, without fear, is enshrined in the US. Constitution. This important legislation will provide a much-needed sense of comfort and security," Isaacson said.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajc-praises-senate-judiciary-committee-action-to-protect-religious-institutions-300633101.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

