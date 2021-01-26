AJC Praises Top German Companies For Adopting IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

BERLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) Berlin welcomes the joint declaration of five major German corporations to combat antisemitism. Daimler, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, and Borussia Dortmund published a statement today endorsing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Germany's Friends of Yad Vashem joined in the statement, issued on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"By adopting the IHRA Working Definition, these five well-known German companies are sending a clear signal. They are telling their employees worldwide, as well as their customers, that antisemitism has no place in their organizations," said Dr. Remko Leemhuis, Director of AJC Berlin. "We look to many more companies and organizations taking similar action. After all, combating antisemitism is not just the responsibility of political leaders and civil society, but also that of the private sector."

The working definition was adopted unanimously by the IHRA's 31 member states in 2016. It has been endorsed by 24 European countries, including Germany.

The IHRA definition is based on the 2005 European Monitoring Centre (EUMC) Working Definition. It offers a clear and comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial, and, of particular note, antisemitism as it relates to Israel.

For many years, AJC worked closely with the EUMC to develop the working definition, and has advocated for its adoption at the institutional, national, and popular levels.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

