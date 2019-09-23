AJC Print, TV Ads Urge European Union to Label Hezbollah as a Terror Organization

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a full-page ad in tomorrow's New York Times and 30-second spots on major cable news channels, American Jewish Committee (AJC) is calling on the 28-member European Union to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The ads are part of a broad-based, stepped-up effort, including a new website, AJC.org/stop-hezbollah, by the global advocacy organization. The aim is to raise awareness about the reality of Hezbollah, and to press the international community to label the entirety of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

"Hezbollah is a global terrorist organization, armed and supported by Iran. Its deadly reach extends to Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia, and across the Middle East," states the AJC ad in The New York Times. "Yet, defying all logic, the European Union insists there are actually two Hezbollahs – one "political," the other "military."

To date, the Arab League, Argentina, Canada, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Israel, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and United States have recognized without qualifications the reality of Hezbollah, and added it to their lists of terrorist organizations.

The AJC 30-second TV ad is appearing on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, i24, and BBC America. The ad emphasizes that Hezbollah has committed hundreds of terrorist attacks around the world, including in Europe.

The AJC campaign was launched in connection with the opening this week of the UN General Assembly. AJC will be meeting privately with the leaders of more than 70 countries. "Designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and without qualifications, is at the top of our agenda with many world leaders," said AJC CEO David Harris.

Among the new resources on AJC.org/stop-hezbollah is Setting the Record Straight on Hezbollah, a comprehensive analysis, produced by AJC and the International Counter-Terrorism Institute (ICT). It makes the case for the full designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The report examines the most oft-heard claims made by governments against designating Iran's proxy as a terrorist organization in its entirety. It refutes each one, demonstrating how full designation strengthens Lebanon, protects the West, and promotes stability across the Middle East.

Visitors to AJC.org/stop-hezbollah are encouraged to take action by signing a petition asking Congress to urge European governments to designate all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

