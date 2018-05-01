AJC's Latino Jewish Leadership Council to Visit Puerto Rico

"The enormous challenges Puerto Ricans are confronting nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria devastated the American island compels us to ensure that Washington takes substantive action to address the urgent needs of our fellow citizens," said Dina Siegel Vann, Director of AJC's Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs (BILLA).

The LJLC is comprised of a prominent group of U.S. Jews and Latinos. Convened by AJC, the Council works to further strengthen Latino-Jewish cooperation in advocating for issues of shared concern and values cherished by both communities. At its January meeting in Washington, D.C., the Council discussed extensively the Puerto Rico crisis and visited Capitol Hill to advocate for more concerted and urgent action.

During the visit to Puerto Rico, LJlC members, as well as other prominent Latino and Jewish leaders participating in the mission, will meet with Governor Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico Secretary of State Luis Gerardo Rivera Marin, Speaker of the House of Representatives Carlos Johnny Mendez Núñez, as well as members of the Senate, the business community and civil society.

"Our visit will further empower us, Jews and Puerto Ricans, to more strenuously advocate for a longterm response to the dire situation on the island," said Siegel Vann.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajcs-latino-jewish-leadership-council-to-visit-puerto-rico-300640182.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

