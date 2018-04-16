AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury

The units sold out fast primarily because of its prime location near the Long Island Railroad according to Galeotafiore. What excited Galeotafiore about the property was not only the great location but also a fully committed Village that is interested in the redevelopment of the Downtown- he continues, "When you get involved in a project within a Village that is so committed to the growth of the Downtown, you know you have a winner." In a time where we are dealing with the red tape of municipalities, the process can be grueling. Galeotafiore thanks the people at the Village of Westbury Building Department and the Planning Board for making the process painless. "The Village of Westbury was great to us along the way," according to Galeotafiore. "When you share the same vision in beautifying a neighborhood, it makes things that much easier."

Galeotafiore and AJG has partnered with Mary Macaluso, Licensed Associate Broker of Realty Connect USA and her team as the in-house sales for his projects. Mary brings over 20 years' experience in the Real Estate Industry working with buyers and sellers across all markets. She prides herself on the relationships she builds within each community she serves. Mary was very excited to be part of the gentrification of downtown Westbury. Luxury living in the heart of Westbury Village is very attractive to today's millennial buyers. Millennials want to be close to transportation and entertainment according to Macaluso.

Galeotafiore has a number of other developments in the works, including the beautiful HarborView Estates Condominium, a 40 unit waterfront 55 and better community in Copiague, New York. The luxurious units have optional private elevators, boat slips, high end finishes and a recreational building. For more information go to www.harborviewestatescondo.com

Anthony Galeotafiore

AJG Capital

326 Broadway Suite 201

Bethpage, NY 11714

516-933-4002

www.ajgcapitalgrp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajg-capital-completes-construction-and-sales-of-newton-gardens-condominium-in-the-heart-of-the-village-of-westbury-300630704.html

SOURCE AJG Capital