Ajinomoto Announces Sponsorship of Diverse Roster of U.S. Athletes for the Upcoming World Games 2021 in Tokyo

"We are committed to inclusivity and supporting and embracing our diverse athletes on their way to achieving their dreams in the upcoming world games 2021 in Tokyo," says Mike Lish, Senior Vice President, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. "The company's 100-year-old philosophy is to provide the highest quality amino acid based nutritional products to all athletes aspiring to improve their conditioning and performance. We are proud that aminoVITAL will help our athletes perform at their best in the upcoming world games."

"Competing in this year's world games in Tokyo is a dream come true," says U.S. Paralympic Swimmer Morgan Stickney. "The aminoVITAL supplements are making a huge impact on my performance and I am honored to be sponsored by and a part of the Ajinomoto family."

As part of the sponsorship, aminoVITAL is releasing a unique marketing campaign titled, "The Journey to Japan" which focuses on telling the individual stories of each of the Olympians, as well as the challenges and personal obstacles they've each overcome. The campaign tells their stories of adversity, how to stay inspired, and how they are preparing physically and mentally for the upcoming world games.

All four athletes are training with two of Ajinomoto's highly effective performance nutrition supplements - aminoVITAL Action® and aminoVITAL Rapid Recovery®. Both are made with amino acids, the purest form of protein, and electrolytes that mix easily with water to provide sustained energy, focus, endurance and muscle recovery with no jittery feeling or energy crash. They are a healthier alternative to sports supplements and energy drinks because they are plant-based, all-natural, rapidly absorbed, contain minimal levels of sugar, and have no caffeine, artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

aminoVITAL athletes participating in the upcoming world games include:

Morgan Stickney (Paralympic Swimmer): After dreaming of going to the world games, a sudden leg injury led to the amputation of her left leg, followed by her right leg a year later. The 23-year-old unstoppable double amputee has found success as a Paralympic swimmer as she prepares for the upcoming games.

Abdi Abdirahman (Distance Runner): At 43, Abdirahman has earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the fifth time, becoming the oldest American runner to make the Olympic team. Abdirahman has shown his longevity and endurance by coming in third place at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon.

Katherine Nye (Weightlifter): At age 20, Nye was the youngest American to win world titles in women's weightlifting. Former gymnast turned weightlifter, Nye was a gold medalist in the Pan American Championship and Junior World Champion. Nye was then named the International Weightlifting Federation's Best Woman Lifter of 2019, becoming the first American to receive the honor.

Colin Duffy (Rock Climber): Rock climbing since he was five years old, Duffy is the youngest member of the USA Climbing National Team at age 17. Duffy received a gold medal at the 2020 IFSC Pan-American Championships and a place on the USA Climbing National Team that will be making its debut in the upcoming world games.

The video series will be launched on aminoVITAL's social media and website, with one new story per athlete released each month leading up to the 2021 World Games in Tokyo. The stories can be found here.

About Ajinomoto Group

The Ajinomoto Group is a global company that specializes in the manufacturing of the highest quality food and amino acids, guided by leading-edge bioscience and fine chemical technologies. Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids in supporting the healthy lives of people all around the world. We aim for future growth and continuous contribution to greater wellness by creating value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition is the North American subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Global Corporate Office) in Japan, a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of the highest quality amino acid-based products and food solutions. As experts in harvesting the power of umami since its discovery in 1908, Ajinomoto focuses its efforts on building the bridge between science and taste. From breakthrough innovation to social impact, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition contributes to significant advances in nutrition and health, creating a better life for all. For more information visit www.ajihealthandnutrition.com

SOURCE Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition NA, Inc.

