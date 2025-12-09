Ajinomoto Cambrooke Launches Improved Packaging to Elevate Patient Experience

AYER, Mass., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Cambrooke, a global leader in medical nutrition, proudly announces the introduction of DreamCap™ packaging across its product portfolio—an innovation designed to make life easier for patients and caregivers managing complex dietary needs.

The DreamCap™ is an advanced, user-friendly closure system designed to make medical nutrition simpler and more practical. Its ergonomic, resealable design allows patients and caregivers to open, close and store formulas with ease— offering portability and hygienic storage. For individuals who rely on specialized nutrition every day, this new packaging means added convenience and ease of use. Additionally, the new packaging is compatible with the BoLink™ system, enabling easier gravity tube feeding.

This launch reflects our continued investment in patient-centered innovation, ensuring that every advancement we make is guided by the needs of those we serve. DreamCap's ergonomic, resealable design delivers convenience and practicality for daily life,

empowering patients to enjoy added flexibility whether at home, at school or on the go.

"At Ajinomoto Cambrooke, our mission goes beyond nutrition—it's about improving lives and helping patients live a life without limits," said Rick Jentis, President of Ajinomoto Cambrooke. "Our investment in launching this new packaging is a tangible example of our commitment to enhancing care and quality of life."

About Ajinomoto Cambrooke

Ajinomoto Cambrooke is dedicated to advancing medical nutrition through science and compassion. We partner with healthcare professionals and families worldwide to support individuals living with metabolic disorders and other complex conditions.

Learn more at www.cambrooke.com.

Contact: Luis Becdach

Phone: (866) 456-9776

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.