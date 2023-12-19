Ajinomoto Foods North America Debuts Authentic Japanese-Style Gyoza Exclusively at Costco

News provided by

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 06:33 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Foods North America is bringing its authentic Japanese-style Hane Gyoza to the U.S. The Japanese-style dumplings will be available starting this month at Costco locations across the Northwest.

Gyoza is a traditional Japanese delicacy. From a game-day feast of heavy appetizers to a "semi-homemade dinner party," these Japanese-style dumplings can elevate any meal.

Continue Reading
Ajinomoto Authentic Japanese-Style Hane Gyoza. Now Available at Costco in the U.S.
Ajinomoto Authentic Japanese-Style Hane Gyoza. Now Available at Costco in the U.S.

"We are excited to share a culinary masterpiece that reflects a commitment to excellence, authenticity, and the artistry of Japanese cuisine," states Taro Komura, Chief Commercial Officer at Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Costco was very interested when they saw our product in Japan and knew it was something their U.S. customers would love."

This new, unique style of gyoza is easy to cook without oil and is unlike other gyoza or potstickers seen in stores or restaurants in the U.S.

The perfect gyoza flip – "cook, flip, enjoy" – results in a perfect golden-brown exterior, delivering a delightful crispiness that encases the succulent and flavorful meat. The result is a delicious blend of textures and tastes, creating a crispy, juicy, and undeniably authentic Japanese Gyoza.

Hane Gyoza comes in boxes of 60 for $14.99 and is available at Costco locations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington. To find Ajinomoto Authentic Japanese Style Gyoza at a Costo near you, visit Costco.com.

Ajinomoto Foods North America

As a leading manufacturer with over 100 years of cooking and innovating in the frozen food industry, Ajinomoto Foods North America is dedicated to contributing to wellbeing through delicious and nutritious foods. We have infused every ounce of our insatiable passion for amazing taste and diverse cultures into our brand philosophy of Eat Well. Live Well.

Our core purpose is to make everyday eating a happy experience. Our core values that help us achieve this include sharing the joy of food, prioritizing quality as our number one ingredient, collaborating as one team, commitment to performance, and pride in caring for one another.

To learn more, visit www.ajinomotofoods.com

SOURCE Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.