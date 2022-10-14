Ajman Department of Finance launches first government payment platform on the Metaverse and other smart services at GITEX 2022

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the participation of Ajman's Department of Finance (ADF) under the umbrella of the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the department, launched a set of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors, including the first government payment platform on the Metaverse as well as the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which caters to Ajman government suppliers; and ADF's new website.

The launch of these services aligns with ADF's efforts to activate the digital transformation governance framework and achieve the desired goals towards a digital future.

Quality of life

HE Marwan Al Ali said: "The launch of ADF's services today represents an important step on our digital transformation journey by presenting innovative technical solutions that seek to serve customers and enhance the potential for sustainable growth across various business sectors, contributing to improving the quality of life in Ajman."

Serving dealers and suppliers through the Metaverse

The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified government payment platform that allows the collection of fees for the services of local government agencies in Ajman on the Metaverse. This step is in line with the ADF's strategy to support digital transformation in the emirate, provide new payment channels that meet the requirements of customers, and provide a unique user experience according to the highest levels of ease, comfort and safety.

Additionally, a virtual model for the registration of suppliers was designed for the Metaverse.

The Tawreed platform

Al Ali pointed out that the launch of the new Tawreed platform comes within the framework of ADF's endeavour to improve suppliers' experience by streamlining and facilitating their access to services, including registration and renewal processes, reviewing and participating in tenders, and keeping track of their processes.

Al Ali explained that the Tawreed platform will enhance suppliers' experience thanks to its updated interfaces that are easy to use and responsive, with designs that match global-best standards, noting that the platform aims to "Simplify the supplier journey by innovatively facilitating the processes of registration, renewal, and follow-up, as well as the interaction of suppliers with the platform in terms of uploading documents and the automatic filling of information, thereby creating an easy and smooth customer journey."

Al Ali indicated that all the digital initiatives and programmes developed by ADF align with the wise vision of Ajman's leadership to make the emirate a global centre for financial services in the digital age and contribute to achieving national goals and aspirations, foremost of which is the UAE Vision 2071.

Smooth user experience

Based on the highest standards of digital presence, ADF's new website provides a smooth experience for visitors through a new and easy-to-use user interface that highlights the most important services provided by ADF, such as supplier registration, the electronic resource system, the unified financial system and the AjmanPay mobile app.

Al Ali stressed that the website reflects ADF's tireless efforts to develop the services it provides to its customers and be readily available to them, taking into account their needs. The new site helps people online access the available information easily and take advantage of the services in the least possible time and effort.

Business Intelligence platform

On the other hand, ADF is reviewing a set of its innovative digital initiatives, such as the Business Intelligence Platform for financial indicators that allows users to collect and structure data for analytics and prepare reports to share them with decision-makers.

The development of the Business Intelligence Platform is part of ADF's endeavour to support the decision-making process more effectively and take actions based on clear data by collecting and storing data and managing knowledge toward improving the overall work and institutional performance.

AjmanPay platform

ADF also highlighted to exhibition visitors the AjmanPay platform, which represents a unified portal for government smart payment. It was launched by ADF in 2019 and is a digital payment platform designed according to the highest international standards to uplift government revenue-collection processes. The purpose is to make payments easier and more secure thanks to AjmanPay's flexibility and ability to provide all categories of customers with the ability to settle payments in multiple ways.

Fursan Robots

The department also showcased its most prominent innovative technical achievements in the field of artificial intelligence, represented by the Fursan Robots project, which won the 'UAE Innovates 2022' award, an event that is overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, in the 'Most Innovative Use of Resources' category. Fursan Robots is a robotic process that harnesses robotic process automation to monitor the implementation of the government's budget, benefitting all government agencies. It also involves matching expenditures with a resource system and automating the processes of controlling the financial performance of the government's financial thermometer.

