Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Strengthens the Presence of Emirati Crafts at "Make it in the Emirates 2026"

AJMAN, UAE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, is participating in the second edition of the Artisans Pavilion at the "Make it in the Emirates 2026" Forum; a participation that reflects the Department's commitment to promoting Emirati crafts and ensuring their sustainability, in alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030 "Ajman for People," which places people and cultural identity at the heart of the Emirate's development priorities.

From right to left (standing): Maitha Al Shamsi, Moza Abdullah bin Haziba (Umm Azan), Iman Al Suwaidi, Sahar Rasti (the first Emirati female sea captain), Fatima Mohammed Saeed, Mariam Al Shehi (Umm Saif).

This participation underscores the Department's pivotal role in highlighting cultural heritage as a cornerstone of national identity, by spotlighting "Ornamental Crafts" and their traditional practices including the production of kohl (Ithmid), Burqa mask-making, and henna artistry, all of which reflect the depth of Emirati heritage and its enduring presence across generations.

The Ministry of Culture's platform will host a rich cultural programme featuring two panel discussions examining the social and economic dimensions of craftsmanship. The first session, titled "A Craft's Story… How the Family Shapes the Nation's Identity," focuses on the role of the Emirati family in transmitting craft knowledge and reinforcing its associated values. The second session, "Emirati Crafts: From a Family Experience to Sustainable Economic Value," explores pathways for developing traditional crafts and transforming them into productive ventures within the creative economy ecosystem.

In a statement, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media affirmed that this participation is an extension of a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at establishing culture as an impactful pillar of development. He noted that Emirati crafts have evolved beyond their status as traditional heritage to become an active force in building a sustainable creative economy.

His Excellency stated: "Our participation in the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum stems from our commitment to supporting the targets of Ajman Vision 2030 'Ajman for People,' which places the preservation of national identity and human empowerment at the core of the Emirate's development journey. We firmly believe that Emirati crafts represent a cultural capital capable of generating distinctive economic opportunities, enhancing the competitiveness of local products, and bridging the past with the present within an integrated development framework."

He added: "We are working to empower craftsmen and craftswomen by providing professional exhibition platforms, developing their skills, and opening new horizons for them to access markets ensuring the sustainability of these crafts and transforming them into innovative ventures that actively contribute to supporting the national economy and reinforcing the country's position as a hub for creative industries."

His Excellency further confirmed that the Department continues to build effective partnerships with federal and local entities, strengthening the presence of Emirati crafts at national and international platforms, and ensuring that this legacy is passed on to future generations through contemporary approaches that preserve its authenticity while keeping pace with the demands of the modern era.

This participation reflects the Department's vision of making culture a living part of everyday life and a source of inspiration for new generations contributing to sustainable development rooted in people and identity.

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SOURCE Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media