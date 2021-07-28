AJMC® Profiles in Care Highlights Results of Innovative Outcomes-Based Agreement Between Highmark Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim

The agreement was an opportunity to ensure patient access to effective medications by reducing the total cost of care. Tweet this

"We are proud to give our readership a detailed example of how joint efforts by drug makers and payers can lead to better outcomes for patients, with resulting reductions in overall costs of care," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of AJMC®.

In 2018, Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into an outcomes-based agreement for Jardiance®, an oral prescription medicine indicated along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes who have known cardiovascular disease. Outcomes-based agreements are a type of payment model that ties the price of a drug to how it performs. The Boehringer Ingelheim-Highmark agreement analyzed outcomes in patients with both type 2 diabetes and known cardiovascular disease who took JARDIANCE compared with those on other antidiabetic therapies. Gaps in care for patients with diabetes and associated cardiovascular disease have long been recognized among the payer community, and Highmark and Boehringer Ingelheim share the view that the economics of health care has been focused for too long on volume rather than patient-centered outcomes.

For Highmark, a payer organization with an integrated delivery network, the Boehringer Ingelheim agreement was an opportunity to ensure timely patient access to effective medications by reducing the total cost of care.

"This was the first outcomes-based agreement that focused on those financial outcomes, with a rebate if they were not met," said Kayse Reitmeyer, manager of pharmaceutical relations and rebate administration at Highmark. "Transparent, open, collaborative partnerships are important in making these outcomes-based agreements a success, and we had that from the beginning."

Christine Marsh, senior vice president, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., said, "Type 2 diabetes and its complications, including cardiovascular disease, continue to be a significant financial burden on the health care system and patients. We are proud of our unique collaboration with Highmark and our efforts to show how pharmaceutical companies and payers can work together to ensure people living with these chronic, debilitating conditions get appropriate guideline-directed care while lowering medical costs." To read the article, click here.

