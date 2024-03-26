AjnaLens Unveils Groundbreaking High Performance Spatial Computing at GDC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AjnaLens, an Indian company pioneering in Extended Reality (XR) technology, introduces an innovation to redefine the XR landscape at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, in San Francisco, USA.

AjnaLens representing India at GDC

Introducing AjnaHPSC (High Performance Spatial Computing), an XR streaming solution – the most significant breakthrough in XR technology in 10 years. AjnaHPSC represents a quantum leap forward in XR, to experience hyper-realistic XR content on an untethered headset. Developers can create high-fidelity XR content without the processing power, on the headsets.

Current Challenges in XR Streaming:

Streaming high-end content through XR devices presents several challenges that need to be addressed to ensure a seamless, immersive experience. Here are four key challenges:

Bandwidth Requirements : Streaming high-quality XR content requires significant bandwidth. There is a need to create an adaptive streaming and advanced compression & decompression algorithm.

: Streaming high-quality XR content requires significant bandwidth. There is a need to create an adaptive streaming and advanced compression & decompression algorithm. Latency : Latency is a critical challenge in streaming high-end content to VR devices. Even minor delays can cause motion sickness. Achieving low latency is challenging when content needs to be rendered, encoded, transmitted and decoded before being displayed, all within a second.

: Latency is a critical challenge in streaming high-end content to VR devices. Even minor delays can cause motion sickness. Achieving low latency is challenging when content needs to be rendered, encoded, transmitted and decoded before being displayed, all within a second. Quality of Experience : The Ray Tracing and Path Tracing experiences are paramount in creating high-fidelity XR content. Balancing the trade-off between video quality and bandwidth consumption is crucial to prevent pixelation while optimizing streaming experiences.

: The Ray Tracing and Path Tracing experiences are paramount in creating high-fidelity XR content. Balancing the trade-off between video quality and bandwidth consumption is crucial to prevent pixelation while optimizing streaming experiences. Interactivity and Real-Time Rendering: XR content involves real-time interactions and dynamic rendering based on user inputs. Streaming high-end VR content requires the delivery of pre-rendered scenes, and the synchronisation of interactive elements in real-time.

Addressing Key Challenges:

Streaming high-end content through XR devices is a major challenge faced by the developers today. XR devices have limited computational power which can't process hyper realistic content. To facilitate this, one must possess a graphic-intensive, expensive laptop/system. Besides the hardware, running high quality content requires high bandwidth, which if not achieved, leads to streaming lags or latency.

AjnaLens tackles critical challenges inherent to XR technology head-on, including:

Latency: AjnaHPSC achieves ultra-low latency, minimising the delay between user actions and visual feedback. Bandwidth Requirements: Advanced streaming algorithm & techniques mitigate bandwidth constraints, enabling seamless delivery of high-quality XR content. Security and Privacy: AjnaLens ensures data security with a DRM-ready platform, safeguarding the intellectual property of developers and publishers.

Benefits for Developers:

Realism: AjnaHPSC allows XR Developers to deliver highly immersive experiences by simulating spatial interactions, with dynamic lighting effects on standalone devices. Create Physically Accurate, Large-Scale Simulations: XR Developers can incorporate advanced features such as physics-based scenarios, opening new avenues for applications in fields like healthcare training. Expanded Accessibility: AjnaHPSC enables developers to create high-end content that can be streamed on standalone devices, thereby helping them monetize their content. Scalability: AjnaHPSC architectures are designed to scale efficiently, enabling the rendering of complex scenes with high-resolution textures, even on resource-constrained devices. Integrate AI: AjnaHPSC allows developers to create AI-based applications without the processing power or render speed.

As AjnaHPSC technologies continue to evolve, we can expect even more advancements, including improved graphics rendering, enhanced spatial audio and more.

Proven Track Record and Partnerships:

Backed by 32 filed patents with 11 granted, AjnaLens boasts an impressive array of accolades, including the CES Innovation Award and AWE Best Enterprise Solution Award. Trusted by esteemed partners such as Qualcomm, Siemens, Nvidia and Unreal Engine, AjnaLens has made significant strides in transforming industries and enriching lives.

AjnaLens has already impacted over 72,000 learners through gamified learning solutions. The launch of AjnaVidya promises to extend this impact even further, heralding a new era of immersive and accessible XR experiences.

AjnaHPSC marks a watershed moment in XR technology, poised to unleash a wave of innovation and redefine the possibilities of virtual reality. As AjnaLens continues to push the boundaries of spatial computing, the future of XR has never looked brighter.

"Our society may have progressed rapidly in terms of innovation and technology, but we have miles to go when it comes to humanity quotient. AjnaLens aims to augment human intelligence and transform human life from a journey of prosperity to self actualisation."

- Mr. Abhishek Tomar, CTO & Co-Founder

