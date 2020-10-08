AJR & Small Axe Peppers Collaborate on New Hot Sauce

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Not the typical AJR release, BANG! Hot Sauce, a collaboration between the indie pop band and the mission-based hot sauce company Small Axe Peppers, will be launched nationwide on October 8.

"We'd been wanting to make a hot sauce for some time," said AJR bandmember Adam Met. "Once we wrote Bang! we knew this was the perfect time for it, but we wanted to do it with someone who had sustainability as a core value. We were really impressed with the mission of Small Axe Peppers and knew we could make an amazing hot sauce together."

Powered by Warner Music Artist Services, the unique partnership was built from a shared love and concern for their hometown and a strong desire to help others. Small Axe Peppers started in the Bronx community gardens in the spring 2014 with the goal to connect people directly to the community gardens and urban farms in their neighborhood. Like the Small Axe Peppers creators, the AJR brothers were born and raised in New York City and are passionate about sustainability and helping the city thrive during these unprecedented times.

"Our collaboration was born from a shared mission: to help advocate for positive change in the world. Both AJR and Small Axe Peppers believe that giving back to your community is essential," said John A. Crotty, Co-founder of Small Axe Peppers. "Each bottle of BANG! Hot Sauce directly supports the local gardens and gardeners that grow peppers for this product."

Named after AJR's 2020 hit song BANG!, the sauce features a mouth-watering medley of locally-sourced peppers from more than 30 community gardens throughout the Bronx and Queens. Small Axe Pepper's in-house chef, King Phojanakong, worked with the band to create a uniquely New York City blend of fiery, bitter, hot and umami flavors. The result is a sauce that reflects the eclectic and vibrant energy of AJR's music combined harmoniously with the passion of the growers and strength of the local communities.

"BANG is a great name for a song and a hot sauce! It pretty much sums up what we put in the bottle: an explosion of flavors inspired by my two favorite sauces, the Bronx and Queens 7," said Chef King.

In addition to their newest sauce BANG!, Small Axe Peppers currently offers The Bronx Red Hot Sauce (Red Serrano pepper), The Bronx Green Hot Sauce (Green Serrano pepper), Los Angeles Hot Sauce (Habanero Mango),The Baltimore (Habanero Ginger), Queens 7 Hot Sauce (Jalapeño), the Detroit Hot Sauce (Ghost pepper), The Chicago Hot Sauce (red hot Jalapeño), The Oakland Hot Sauce (California Raisin) and The Texas Hot Sauce (Tangy Tamarindo). All products are $6.99 each and available on Amazon and on the Small Axe Pepper's Website. BANG! can also be found on AJR's Webstore.

For more information on Small Axe Peppers, please visit https://smallaxepeppers.com or connect with them on Instagram @smallaxepeppers

About Small Axe Peppers

It all started in The Bronx! The Bronx Hot Sauce was born in the spring of 2014 when Small Axe Peppers donated serrano pepper seedlings to five community gardens in the Bronx. The following year, based on their initial success, twenty additional gardens asked to participate. Together, they collectively grew almost a ton of serrano peppers in 2015, and a new economic model for urban farming was born! A Certified B Corporation, Small Axe Peppers has expanded its model to 15 cities across America and purchased locally-grown peppers from more than 75 community gardens. More and more gardens ask to participate each year and we want to work with all of them! Small Axe Peppers was founded by John A. Crotty and John Fitzgerald. Through their professional and personal experience, they understood that building communities cannot be done with just bricks and mortar. In order to be successful, communities are built by people working together.

Small Axe Peppers works with more than 75 community gardens in 15 cities across America, including: Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; Charlottesville, W. Va.; Chicago, Ill., Detroit, Mich.; Hartford, Conn.; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; Queens, N.Y., Sacramento, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, Calif.; The Bronx, N.Y. and Tucson, Ariz. (Atlanta, Ga. coming soon!)

About AJR

AJR is a genre bending multi-Platinum band from New York City. The band's music has crossed more than two billion streams worldwide and 200 million YouTube views. They've earned numerous accolades including "Sober Up" as Spotify's 'Best Rock Songs of 2010's' and "Weak" included in Apple Music's 'Best Alternative Songs of 2010's' list. They've appeared at festivals including Forecastle, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds, Bumbershoot, sold more than 150,000 tickets in 2019, and performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America and Today.

