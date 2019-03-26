AJR Trucking Selects SmartDrive Video-based Safety Program, Citing Program Flexibility, User-Friendly Platform and Outstanding Customer Service

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced AJR Trucking, a leading U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contractor for more than 30 years, has deployed the SmartDrive® video-based safety program across its fleet. Within one year of implementation, AJR Trucking significantly improved safety as indicated by a 64 percent improvement in its CSA Unsafe Driving Score and a 48 percent reduction in its Crash Indicator BASIC. As a result of implementing the SmartDrive program, several AJR drivers involved in collisions that were not their fault were exonerated, allowing the company to subrogate damages and losses.

"Since mail is federal property and carries particular security concerns, safety is of the utmost importance," commented Jorge Garcia, senior safety manager, AJR Trucking. "SmartDrive provided safety transparency to our fleet, bringing awareness to how many good drivers we have, and also opening our eyes to risk."

AJR Trucking was established in 1984 and is a three-time recipient of the USPS "Eagle Spirit Award" for "Outstanding Management of Time Sensitive Transportation." The fleet's management team diligently strives to find new ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs, while increasing productivity and profitability, all while maintaining a steadfast focus on driver safety. The company initially sought to adopt a video-based safety platform as a way to further enhance its existing safety program, recognizing the value of advanced technology and analytics.

"Early on, we realized SmartDrive's benefits extend beyond safety and exoneration. By including the data from SmartDrive as part of our holistic safety program, we have been able to create a driver scorecard that ranks each driver and rewards those who put safety first. We couldn't be happier with the results."

AJR's leadership elected to implement both road and cab-facing cameras for enhanced visibility to risk. The dual-camera configuration—with automatic video offload, fully managed services, risk scoring and integrated coaching—is designed for fleets that want to protect every driver by identifying risk. With the context that only video can provide, coupled with proactive coaching, fleets can reduce collision frequency, improve safety and reinforce good driving skills.

"Like so many fleets whose customers require it, it's imperative that AJR Trucking maintain a strong CSA score, and the SmartDrive solution is an important part of a company's comprehensive safety program," commented Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "We couldn't be more pleased to have AJR join the growing roster of fleets that have turned to SmartDrive to help them remain compliant and be safe."

Garcia and his team took a proactive approach to rollout communication, stressing the benefits of video-based safety as a tool for exoneration and constructive coaching. By allowing drivers to become familiar and comfortable with the technology before coaching started, drivers were receptive once coaching conversations began. Today, an introduction to the SmartDrive system is an important element of new hire orientation, serving as a platform for fleet managers to reiterate their commitment to drivers and their safety.

"Looking back at 2018, adopting SmartDrive was the best decision we made," commented Garcia. "We've already reaped the benefits in terms of safety improvement, risk reduction and driver engagement. We know this will continue."

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:

Email – tryuson@smartdrive.net

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc

YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems

Related Links

http://www.smartdrive.net

