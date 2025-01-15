Ajust Design Establishes Chicago Headquarters to Meet Growing Demand for Strategic Design Solutions in Private Capital Markets

With headquarters in Chicago and Warsaw, Ajust Design combines distinctive European design sensibility with deep expertise in American capital markets, having served leading private equity firms, real estate investment managers, and venture capital funds, for nearly a decade. "The establishment of our Chicago headquarters marks a pivotal moment in our evolution," says Olena Moiseeva, Co-Founder and Creative Director. "It enables us to deepen our commitment to North American clients while maintaining the creative excellence that sets us apart."

Strengthened U.S. Leadership

Based in Chicago, Artem Korochynskyi leads both U.S. operations and global client relations. "Our Chicago headquarters strengthens our robust global operation," says Korochynskyi. "With our team's presence across two continents, we're uniquely positioned to provide the immediate response times and seamless execution that our private capital clients expect."

Strategic Design Capabilities

Ajust Design delivers impactful solutions through three core practices:

Brand Design & Strategy : Creating distinctive visual identities that elevate firms in private capital markets

: Creating distinctive visual identities that elevate firms in private capital markets Digital Experience : Developing sophisticated web platforms that enhance investor engagement and build lasting relationships

: Developing sophisticated web platforms that enhance investor engagement and build lasting relationships Investment Communications: Crafting compelling materials that transform complex investment narratives into clear, powerful stories

The firm is expanding its strategic services to include brand strategy development, content architecture, and comprehensive naming programs.

About Ajust Design

Building on a legacy of excellence that began in 2016, Ajust Design emerges as an independent studio in 2024, bringing together an established team that has shaped visual communications for more than 250 private capital firms. With headquarters in Chicago and Warsaw, the firm combines global design perspective with deep expertise in alternative investment management.

For more information, visit ajust.design

