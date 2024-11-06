AKA to Make a Grand Entrance in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

An Electrifying Blend of Asian-Inspired Cuisine, Craft Cocktails, and a Cutting-Edge Nightlife Experience

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA , an exciting new Asian fusion concept, is set to make its grand debut in Gaslamp Quarter on November 7, 2024. The much-anticipated restaurant, bar, and lounge, helmed by renowned chef Takuya Kudo, promises to deliver an immersive dining and nightlife experience that will redefine San Diego's culinary and entertainment landscape.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time:

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. : Ticketed event including drinks, hors d'oeuvres and entertainment 10 p.m. onward: Nightlife portion, welcoming all guests to dance the night away



Location: 611 Fifth Ave.

611 Fifth Ave. Tickets: For purchase here for $50

As guests arrive, they will be greeted by gorgeous geishas, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration. Kick off the celebration in style with a hosted open bar, featuring an exquisite selection of handpicked wines, beers, and soft drinks, along with specialty cocktails available for purchase. Guests can savor an array of delectable passed hors d'oeuvres while mingling with a vibrant crowd.

As the evening unfolds, guests will be captivated by a vibrant dragon dance symbolizing luck and prosperity, with fire performers, rhythmic drummers, dancers, and live music from two DJs. VIP tables and bottle service begin at 9 p.m., with a $600 minimum spend including two bottles, plus taxes and gratuity.

AKA celebrates San Diego's cultural diversity with a menu fusing Chinese, Japanese, and Thai flavors. Weekday live entertainment creates a relaxed atmosphere, while weekends bring high-energy performances and a lively dance scene.

"Our mission at AKA is to reinvigorate the Gaslamp with a multi-sensory journey that revitalizes the spirit," says co-founder Alessandro Minutella. Chef Takuya Kudo's Asian fusion menu blends innovation with tradition, appealing to both food enthusiasts and nightlife lovers. Founders Minutella, Giancarlo Guttilla, and Vincenzo Lo Verso bring this vision to life, with mixologist Gerardo Bedolla crafting artisanal cocktails and designer Cassandra Builer adding a stunning ambiance.

For media inquiries or to RSVP for the grand opening, please contact [email protected].

About AKA

